Fans gather to watch Illini take on UConn Huskies in the Elite 8

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was nothing but high hopes for the Illini at Joe's on Weed Street as they took on No. 1 seed UConn Saturday evening. The team has not made it to the Elite 8 since 2005.

There was lots of energy and enthusiasm for the team at a place that has become a fan favorite for Illini alumni.

Many fans told CBS 2 they are confident the team has what it takes to take on the Huskies because they've made it this far, upsetting No. 2 Iowa State on Thursday.

A lot of people brought their superstitions with them to Joe's as well.

"I keep wearing this sweatshirt without washing it," said Bobby Calderone, class of 2017. "And these jeans have not been washed in a long time. So we're going to keep wearing those."

"Watch and just watch and pray," said Sophia Orsi, class of 2023.

"Of all of our friends, we were like, we are going to go to every one of these games or somewhere around the city with a bunch of Illini," said Shaji Pillai, class of 2004.

Pillai was with the same friend in 2005 when the Illini advanced to the Final Four. They are hoping to see that happen again Saturday night.