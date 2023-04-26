Fans of Chance the Rapper experience snags with Ticketmaster

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's own Chance the Rapper is the latest artist to experience Ticketmaster issues.

A presale started Wednesday for Chance the Rapper's "Acid Rap" 10-year anniversary tour.

Fans reported long waits and computer glitches trying to snag tickets.

The artist took to Twitter himself to update everyone – telling people to stay in the queue because it was a "systemwide checkout issue."

All hope the issue gets sorted out by the time tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

Last fall, issues with Ticketmaster caused massive disappointment with fans of Taylor Swift who were hoping to attend a concert on her "The Eras" tour. Fans were invited to purchase presale tickets using a Verified Fan code, but many with such a code got stuck in Ticketmaster's virtual waiting room or experienced other technical difficulties. Demand for the tour was so great that other phases of the presale were rescheduled for that evening or the following day.

Ticketmaster later shared a statement explaining what went wrong, blaming unprecedented demand and people who went to the site without Verified Fan access codes. Ticketmaster then canceled ticket sales for the Swift concerts for the general public.