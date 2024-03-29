Watch CBS News
Suburban Chicago family wins $12M after buying scratch-off game at grocery store

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

NILES, Ill. (CBS) – A family is now $12 million richer after buying a scratch-off ticket at a grocery store in Niles.

The lottery player purchased the "20 Years of Cash" ticket at the Jewel-Osco store at 7900 North Milwaukee Ave.

This is also a big win for the retailer as they will receive 1% of the prize amount, or $120,000, for selling the ticket.

The winner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they would split the prize with their two sons. They also plan to take a family vacation to celebrate.

Lottery officials said it was the last top prize available for the game, which launched in February 2020.

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 12:21 PM CDT

