Suburban Chicago family wins $12M after buying scratch-off game at grocery store

NILES, Ill. (CBS) – A family is now $12 million richer after buying a scratch-off ticket at a grocery store in Niles.

The lottery player purchased the "20 Years of Cash" ticket at the Jewel-Osco store at 7900 North Milwaukee Ave.

This is also a big win for the retailer as they will receive 1% of the prize amount, or $120,000, for selling the ticket.

The winner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they would split the prize with their two sons. They also plan to take a family vacation to celebrate.



Lottery officials said it was the last top prize available for the game, which launched in February 2020.