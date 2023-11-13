Family wants justice four years after Chicago shooting killed nurse Frank Aguilar

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four years after his death in a drive-by shooting, the family of nurse Frank Aguilar says they are still hopeful for justice in his case.

They gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil in Little Village – at the exact spot outside his sister's house where he was gunned down.

Aguilar was 32 when he took his last steps on 32nd Street near Lawndale Avenue on Nov. 12, 2019. He had just finished his nursing shift, and he was still wearing scrubs.

Aguilar was heading out to do laundry at the time. He was also carrying snacks for his niece and nephew.

His nephew was the one who found him and called for help – and says the family will never stop fighting to catch Aguilar's killer.

"We would like justice, and I know it takes a while," said the victim's nephew, Airam Barahona, "but the fact that, you know, keeping the story alive; keeping him, you know, in our memory."

Police said it was a drive-by shooting and a case of mistaken identity. The suspected driver, Armando Lopez, was arrested a few days after the shooting following an unrelated car chase – and is awaiting trial.

Police questioned a 13-year-old boy who was believed to be the shooter, but never filed charges.