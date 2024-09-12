Family travels to U.S. on behalf of son held now held hostage in Gaza for 342 days

Family of hostage being held by Hamas brings plea for his release to Chicago

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Eighteen people were killed Wednesday of this week in Gaza — including two staffers with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees — when Israel bombed a school housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza.

The death toll in the Israel-Hamas War is growing as the call for a cease-fire and to bring hostages home is getting louder—after six hostages were found dead last month.

With more than 100 Israeli hostages believed to still be in Gaza, one of their families traveled to the United States to continue the call for their release.

"Tal was captured from Kibbutz Be'eri," said Gilad Korngold, hostage Tal Korngold's father.

Gilad and Nitza Korngold both wear shirts bearing the image of their son's Tal's face, along with pieces of masking tape with the number "342" written on them.

The number represents how many days they say Tal has been separated from his family while being held hostage in Gaza.

"We are not a complete family without Tal," said Nitza Korngold.

Tal Korngold, 39, is described as the glue that holds their family together. He is the head of a family of his own — a father to 9-year-old son Naveh and 4-year-old daughter Yahel, and husband to Adi.

Tal Korngold Korngold Family

After nearly a year now, Tal's family still don't know where he is or how he's doing.

"We can't sleep. We don't eat," said Nitza Korngold. "We don't have nothing."

Tal Korngold and his family were separated and taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023, while visiting a family members kibbutz. According to Korngold, Tal's wife and children held in Gaza for 50 days before they were released.

"Imagine an adult recovering from that," said Gilad Korngold.

And while their release was a blessing, it hasn't been easy.

"They ask many, many questions every day about him, and we don't have answers," said Nitza Korngold.

Gaza health officials say the Israeli military has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, with more than 1,200 Israeli people also killed—most in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Israeli leaders say they believe more than 100 hostages are still behind held in Gaza and about one-third of them are dead.

"We really hope he's alive," said Nitza Korngold.

"Tal was taken alive," said Gilad Korngold.

The Korngold family—sitting in Northbrook, Illinois on day 342, thousands of miles from home—wants to spread their message as far as they can.

"Stop immediately. Stop immediately," said Gilad Korngold. "Cease fire immediately in Gaza. Release the hostages."

The Korngold family is in town through the weekend, speaking at the Israeli Consulate in the West Loop and at a number of events across the suburbs and city. On the agenda are visits to synagogues in Chicago, Skokie, Northbrook, and a speaking engagement at the L'Chaim Center in Deerfield, where U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Illinois) is set to appear.