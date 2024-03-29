Family seek missing graduate student last seen in Chicago's South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family members are searching for a missing graduate student who has been missing for about a week.
Jeffrey Winton was last seen leaving the area of 15th and Prairie in the South Loop around 11 p.m. on March 23.
He was wearing a black-hooded winter jacket, black jeans, dark brown leather ankle boots, and a black backpack.
Winton may be carrying a guitar and wearing black headphones.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.