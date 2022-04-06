Family searches for Ariana Taylor, missing since Saturday in Gary; crashed car found Sunday

Family and friends search for missing Gary woman after crashed car is found

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- Friends and family spent Tuesday, searching for Ariana Taylor, who has been missing since late Saturday night in Gary, Indiana.

They say no one has heard from Taylor, 23, since Saturday night. She told her family she was going out with friends.

Police say on Sunday, they found Taylor's car had crashed into a wooded area of I-65. But no one was in the car.

A foot search by Gary officers and K-9 and a Lake County, Indiana helicopter was conducted at that time, but it turned up nothing. Further searches with the same methods as well as dive teams have also had no results.

About a dozen people helped with the family search on Tuesday.

"Just looking in like, you know, these wooded areas," said Nyanna Rias. "It's kind of hard because there's so much cover, and only so many people are out here."

Taylor's mother said she has been receiving taunting text messages, and her family does suspect foul play.

Taylor is a Black woman standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans, and gym shoes. Anyone with information is urged to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at (219) 881-1209, the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP, or 911.