Family release age progression image of missing Gary boy 7 years after disappearance

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – It's been nearly seven years since a Gary toddler and his aunt vanished. Now we're seeing what that little boy might look like today.

King Walker, 2, and his aunt Diamond Bynum, 21, disappeared in July 2015. The pair left a family home and never returned.

Loved ones held an event today on Daley Plaza trying to raise awareness about the case.

The family also released an age-progression photo showing what the boy might look like now at age nine.

They're hoping the photo will help find Walker alive.