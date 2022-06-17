Watch CBS News
Local News

Family release age progression image of missing Gary boy 7 years after disappearance

/ CBS Chicago

Family release age progression photo of missing Gary boy
Family release age progression photo of missing Gary boy 00:31

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – It's been nearly seven years since a Gary toddler and his aunt vanished. Now we're seeing what that little boy might look like today.

King Walker, 2, and his aunt Diamond Bynum, 21, disappeared in July 2015. The pair left a family home and never returned.

Loved ones held an event today on Daley Plaza trying to raise awareness about the case.

The family also released an age-progression photo showing what the boy might look like now at age nine. 

They're hoping the photo will help find Walker alive. 

First published on June 17, 2022 / 4:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.