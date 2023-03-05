Family of Vietnam veteran receiving Purple Heart during ceremony Sunday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) - The family of a Vietnam veteran is getting a special honor.

They will receive a purple heart medal on behalf of their loved one.

The medal was found in a forgotten safe deposit box submitted to the State Treasurer's Office.

It's part of 'Operation Purple Heart' - which reunites the awards with their rightful owners.

A ceremony will happen this afternoon at 2 p.m. in the State Capitol's Blue Room, in Springfield.