Family of Vietnam veteran receiving Purple Heart during ceremony Sunday in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) - The family of a Vietnam veteran is getting a special honor.
They will receive a purple heart medal on behalf of their loved one.
The medal was found in a forgotten safe deposit box submitted to the State Treasurer's Office.
It's part of 'Operation Purple Heart' - which reunites the awards with their rightful owners.
A ceremony will happen this afternoon at 2 p.m. in the State Capitol's Blue Room, in Springfield.
