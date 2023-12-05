Family of suburban Chicago man killed by suspected drunken driver is unhappy that she only got fines

Family upset after suburban Chicago woman gets traffic fines after deadly crash

Family upset after suburban Chicago woman gets traffic fines after deadly crash

Family upset after suburban Chicago woman gets traffic fines after deadly crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of an Oak Lawn man who was killed by a suspected drunken driver is angry that she got off with nothing but traffic fines.

Murod Kurdi, 28, was struck by a car outside his home back in June. He died several days later.

In court Tuesday, driver Leanne Cusack was found guilty of failure to reduce speed. She was ordered to pay a fine of $750, and mandatory court assessments of $254 – a total of $1,004.

Cusack must also complete 30 hours of community service, eight hours of traffic safety school, and a victim impact panel.

Kurdi's family said Oak Lawn police failed to arrest Cusack when she refused field sobriety tests – despite writing in their own reports that she smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking.

According to police reports, one of the officers smelled a slight odor of alcohol, and Cusack admitted to "drinking a beer and a shot of tequila prior to the crash."

She also refused a breathalyzer and chemical testing. As a result, Cusack's driver's license was suspended.

Murod's family is calling on the Cook County State's Attorney's office to review possible criminal charges.