Items collected by former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson to be sold this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Historians, political buffs, and antique collectors will want to head to Winnetka this weekend.

The family of former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson is holding an estate sale Friday and Saturday.

Also known as "Big Jim Thompson" is the state's longest-serving governor -- holding the office from 1977 to 1991.

Outside of politics, Thompson had a reputation as a voracious collector.

Items for sale include mid-century modern furniture, antiques, and quirky pieces of art.

The eclectic sale also includes more mundane items like a peloton and a flat-screen TV.