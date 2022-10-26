Family of Adam Toledo, teen shot and killed following chase by officer, to speak at CPD headquarters

Family, activists for Adam Toledo to speak at CPD headquarters Wednesday

Family, activists for Adam Toledo to speak at CPD headquarters Wednesday

Family, activists for Adam Toledo to speak at CPD headquarters Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of Adam Toledo, the teen shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in Little Village in March last year, is expected to speak Wednesday.

The Toledo family along with activists are speaking at 6 p.m. at CPD headquarters.

This comes days after the Chicago Police Board recommended officer Eric Stillman be fired.

CPD Supt. David Brown disagrees with the ruling - recommending that Stillman be suspended for no more than five days.

The teen's family also wants Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to file criminal charges against Stillman.