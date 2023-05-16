Family mourns, calls for justice for woman killed, teen wounded in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An emotional vigil was held Monday night as family and friends remembered a mother who was shot and killed – while her 13-year-old son was critically injured.

They stopped to remember and reflect as police search for the shooter.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Nicole Watson, 44, was picking up her 13-year-old son, Jacob, from her parents' home on the Near West on the evening of Tuesday, May 9. They were getting in the car to go home when they were both shot.

Family Photo

Family members said they are confident those responsible will be caught.

"I just want to tell Nicole I loved her, I still love her, and I miss her," said Watson's boyfriend, Gene Smith.

"That's my sister," said Watson's brother, Paul Key. "My sister was very outgoing. Everybody knew her."

With their heads bowed and tears heavy, those who knew and loved Watson returned to Oakley Square Apartments complex - at Oakley Boulevard and Van Buren Street – where Watson was shot and killed, and Jacob was shot and critically injured.

"To my understanding, he will survive - but the question is to what aspect is life going to be for him," Smith said.

"The harder part is when he wakes up, that we have to explain this whole situation to him," added Key.

Family said the bullets came from outside the gated apartment complex – striking Watson and her son as they were in the car.

Nearby windows were also shot out.

"When he shot his gun, he killed my baby," said Watson's father, Paul Watson.

Nicole Watson was Paul Watson's only daughter.

"It was a stranger that took my baby," Mr. Watson said. "I ask for help to find this stranger that took my baby."

Family says the shooter's car may have been picked up on nearby surveillance video. So far, no arrests have been made.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help with funeral costs and Jacob's long recovery.