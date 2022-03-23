Family, friends say goodbye to legendary Chicago disc jockey Pervis Spann

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A moving, musical tribute to "The Blues Man" Pervis Spann.

Family and friends gathered Wednesday to remember the legendary Chicago disc jockey.

CBS 2's Shardaa gray takes us inside.

Chicago said goodbye to broadcast and music legend. Even though many said their farewells, others reflected on the impact the blues man made on Chicago and across the country.

Powerful voices bellowing inside Apostolic Church of God -- all to celebrate the life of 89-year-old Pervis Spann.

"God let Pervis live long enough to see his children grow up and run his business. Thank you for letting us have him," said Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Spann had a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

"Pervis Spann is cut from another cloth and we're losing him," said former Ald. Dorothy Tilman.

"Mr. Spann was a visionary," said Pastor Richard Redmond, Greater Rock Missionary Baptist Church.

He began his radio career in the 1950's and later purchased WVON in the late 70's.

"That was the place where we went to, radio wise, for all of the disc jockeys and they were all very supportive in the community and a lot of that had to do with Pervis. Spann," said Rainbow Push Illinois political director C. Betty Magness.

The Mississippi native helped legends like BB King launch his career and was known as "The Blues Man".

Rev. Al Sharpton says Spann was much more than a disc jockey.

"He was the one that would let us do our politics. There wouldn't have been a Harold Washington without WVON. That was Pervis Spann," he said.

Chicagoans say he was a hero in the community.

"He was one of those people that knew Black Lives Matter way back when. He didn't just find it out in the last four or five years," Magness said.

Although he's gone, his legacy still stands strong.

"He's beloved and when you have people that gain your respect and your love, that makes you important," Pastor Redmond said.

Chicagoans also say Spann was a big supporter of churches and the community and whatever was going on, WVON was there, including Pervis Spann.