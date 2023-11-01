Watch CBS News
Local News

Family and friends honor the departed during Dia de los Muertos

By CBS Chicago Team, Yolanda Perdomo

/ CBS Chicago

Honoring loved ones during Dia de los Muertos
Honoring loved ones during Dia de los Muertos 03:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A celebration of life dedicated to loved ones who are no longer with us.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a day to remember and honor the lives of those who have passed away.

It's known as a celebration of life, where thousands of people are memorialized through altars or galleries with what they enjoyed in life like flowers, food, and drinks. 

The items are colorfully displayed throughout homes and other spaces where people gather.

Mario Hernandez is the Gallery Education Coordinator at the National Museum of Mexican Art located in Pilsen. He explains why it's so symbolic to families and details the roots of this widely celebrated holiday.  

Today marks the beginning of Día de los Muertos! On this holiday we commemorate family members and loved ones who have...

Posted by National Museum of Mexican Art on Wednesday, November 1, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 12:04 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.