Family with Chicago ties believes man taken hostage by Hamas is alive

Families of Israeli hostages continue to hope for safe return

Families of Israel hostages continue to hope for safe return

Families of Israel hostages continue to hope for safe return

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It had been four months to the day as of Wednesday since Hamas launched its attack on Israel – and Israel stuck back.

The latest cease-fire proposal includes an offer to release the remaining hostages taken all those months ago. This comes as one former Chicago family says despite Israel confirming that more than a fifth of the hostages taken are dead, they believe their son is still alive.

Hamas has proposed a cease-fire deal which includes freeing hostages – but would require Israel to withdraw troops from Gaza and leave the militant group in control.

This is a non-starter for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called the demands delusional.

"Let's get the remaining hostages and Hersh home," said Rachel Polin.

Polin's son, Hersh Goldberg Polin, is among the 136 hostages taken captive by Hamas in October.

Hersh Goldberg Polin Family Photo

Rachel Polin, who used to live in Chicago, said her son is believed to be alive - as Israel confirms at least 30 hostages are believed to be dead.

"Our understanding is that those families have been notified," Polin said in a video message. "We do not have any news about Hersh. We are continuing to pray that he stays strong and survives and comes home alive."

In Washington, D.C., families of several Israeli hostages met with lawmakers Wednesday. And for Palestinians who have endured near-constant fighting in Gaza, a cease-fire can't come soon enough.

Hersh Goldberg Polin's parents launched an online initiative to educate and create awareness – not only for their son, but all the hostages taken by Hamas.