Families walk to raise money for Make-A-Wish Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Lincoln Park hundreds of people stepped out in the cooler weather to support Make-A-Wish Illinois.
Walk for Wishes benefits the organization and its mission to give life changing wishes for kids with critical ilnesses.
A second walk was organized in Elk Grove Village with some families dressing up early for Halloween.
CBS 2's Joe Donlon emceed the opening ceremony at Busse Woods.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.