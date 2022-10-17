Families walk to raise money for Make-A-Wish Illinois

Watch CBS News
CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Lincoln Park hundreds of people stepped out in the cooler weather to support Make-A-Wish Illinois. 

Walk for Wishes benefits the organization and its mission to give life changing wishes for kids with critical ilnesses. 

A second walk was organized in Elk Grove Village with some families dressing up early for Halloween. 

CBS 2's Joe Donlon emceed the opening ceremony at Busse Woods. 

First published on October 16, 2022 / 11:56 PM

