Famed Chicago photographer's work on display at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) – His incredible pictures of Chicago can be viewed on social media, and now, Barry Butler's photographs are on display.

Butler's "Flow - Water Brings Life to Chicago" exhibit just opened at Navy Pier, which includes 22 of his images in the collection.

The exhibit also includes a QR code to scan and get more information about each photo.

Butler took a break from the big display on Wednesday to chat with CBS 2. Usually artists don't lean one way or another on a favorite piece, but not Butler.

"Oh, without a doubt, it's 'Autumn Afternoon,' without a doubt,'" he said. "It's an image that I took at Fullerton Avenue, right along the lake, and I had a completely different image in mind, a different composition in mind and this gentleman was walking in front of my composition that I only had about 10 minutes to shoot. And I wasn't too happy with this guy. So he eventually sits down and I had to change my composition. He made the shot."

You can get in to see the exhibit for free through Dec. 31.