Fall festivities at Navy Pier including pumpkin displays and haunted maze continues this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The fall festivities continue at Navy Pier.

You can check out all of the "gourd-geous" pumpkin displays along the south dock of the pier.

Featuring props and carvings of skeletons, dragons, scarecrows, and more.

And if you're looking to get spooked, there's a haunted maze and funhouse.

That will open Saturday at 11 a.m. 

First published on October 21, 2022 / 7:45 AM

