Fall festivities at Navy Pier including pumpkin displays and haunted maze continues this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The fall festivities continue at Navy Pier.
You can check out all of the "gourd-geous" pumpkin displays along the south dock of the pier.
Featuring props and carvings of skeletons, dragons, scarecrows, and more.
And if you're looking to get spooked, there's a haunted maze and funhouse.
That will open Saturday at 11 a.m.
