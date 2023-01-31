Watch CBS News
Customs agents confiscate fake designer goods at O'Hare

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A busy night for customs and border protection officers at a mail facility near O'Hare International Airport.

They intercepted two separate shipments of fake designer watches, wallets and handbags with brands including Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.

The agency said the real goods would have been worth more than $680,000 and the money from counterfeits frequently goes to organized crime. So far no one is in custody.

