New fairy garden exhibit at Garfield Park Conservatory opens next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new exhibit is opening at the Garfield Park Conservatory, and it may help you get in touch with your inner child.

The artist's garden is turning into a fairy garden.

It will feature 15 fairy houses scattered throughout the artist's garden.

Organizers are calling the new exhibit "enchanting."

It opens on July 5 and runs through mid-September.

Admission to the conservatory is $5.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 10:51 AM

