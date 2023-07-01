New fairy garden exhibit at Garfield Park Conservatory opens next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new exhibit is opening at the Garfield Park Conservatory, and it may help you get in touch with your inner child.

The artist's garden is turning into a fairy garden.

It will feature 15 fairy houses scattered throughout the artist's garden.

Organizers are calling the new exhibit "enchanting."

It opens on July 5 and runs through mid-September.

Admission to the conservatory is $5.