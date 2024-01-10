Faculty at Second City poised to go on strike

CHiCAGO (CBS) -- It's no laughing matter – faculty at the Second City Training Center in Chicago say they are ready to go on strike.

The teachers, represented by the Association of International Comedy Educators, say they will hit the picket line on Tuesday of next week if the company refuses to offer them what they consider a fair contract.

The Chicago Federation of Labor said the faculty, music directors, and facilitators at Second City voted to join the Association of International Comedy Educators in 2021. The union said Second City leadership walked away from the table in December after three years of bargaining.

The faculty is seeking better wages, a more manageable workload, and assurances that their union contract will be honored if the company changes hands in the future.

We reached out to Second City for comment. Late Wednesday, there had been no response.