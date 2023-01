CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at a factory in West Garfield park.

Firefighter battled flames through the roof of the factory at 4550 W. Fulton Street. CFD confirmed this a masonry company building.

0646 S & B Alarm 4537 W Fulton 1 story ordinary 75 X 75 with fire through the roof. CFD companies on scene in defensive attack. No injuries no transport. All compnies working. 0702 upgraded to a 2-11 alarm. pic.twitter.com/a9QxMHOTZu — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 17, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.