Claim your share from a Facebook class action lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Now is the time to claim your money from Facebook, from a national class action lawsuit.

The deadline to apply is August 25th.

Anyone with a Facebook account from May 2007 to December last year can submit a claim.

Just last month, the lawsuit was expanded to include accounts in that time frame that have now been deleted.

The settlement results from many lawsuits against Meta, claiming the company shared users' data without their permission.