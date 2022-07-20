FAA warns drones flying too high at some Chicago beaches, posing hazards to flights at O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Federal Aviation Administration says drones need to be reined in the Chicago area. People are flying the unmanned aircraft too close to planes headed to O'Hare International Airport.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes a closer look at the serious warning from the FAA.

Inside what looks like heavy-duty treasure chest is Troy Walsh's drone. It's more than an expensive toy – it's Walsh's livelihood.

His company, Drone Media Chicago, has captured awesome angles for almost ten years. It gives Walsh a bird's eye view of a fast-growing industry: more than 800,000 drones are now registered in the United States.

"I think a lot of the mistakes or rules - quote, unquote - that get broken are probably for the lack of knowledge," said Walsh when we tapped him for some perspective on a recent warning from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA is worried about drone-airplane collisions.

"Pilots flying on approach into Chicago's O'Hare Airport are seeing drones. They're reporting to air traffic control: 'Hey, I think I just saw a drone go by," said the FAA's Kevin Morris.

It's happened 30 times so far this year in Chicago alone. Other cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York are seeing similar issues.

"We don't want to wait for something to happen," said Morris, explaining the FAA public alert.

The problem: drones are being flown higher than what's allowed by the FAA, which is 400 feet.

Morris explains that 400 foot cap provides "a buffer between where traditional aircraft operate, which is generally above 500 feet, to where drones are mostly operating."

The FAA has found that most of the rule-breaking in Chicago is happening at the following North Side beaches:

Loyola Beach and Hartigan Beach in the 49th Ward

Lane Beach and the Osterman Beach in the 48th Ward

Montrose Beach and Montrose Harbor in the 46th Ward

"Every instance where there is a drone safety event that the FAA is made aware of, we conduct an investigation," said Morris.

We asked why the FAA doesn't make the beaches a restricted flying zone. Morris said it's about striking a delicate balance between government regulation and innovation.

Walsh, the professional drone pilot, appreciates that.

"Every time we go into a shoot or engage with a client, we've got to ensure that we're checking all of our boxes and making sure that we're following all the rules ourselves," he said.

Drone users can be fined or even arrested for not following FAA rules.

Something called "Remote ID" will kick in by next year that will federally track drones and potentially deter drone fliers from trying to snag an illegal shot.

More information on drone-flying rules can be found on the FAA's website and through an FAA safety app called "B4UFLY."