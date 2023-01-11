FAA computer outage impacting flights nationwide, domestic departures paused until 8 a.m. CT

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Federal Aviation Administration computer outage has grounded flights nationwide, Wednesday morning.

The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time, 8 a.m. Central Time.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

While cancellations have not been reported yet, delays are growing at Chicago Airports.

The FAA released the following statement:

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."

United Airlines confirmed all domestic flights are delayed.