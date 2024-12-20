From humble beginning in Englewood, Christmas in the Wards has grown beyond Chicago city limits

Meet the man who started Christmas in the Wards in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago holiday tradition that began super small has grown and grown in the years since.

Christmas in the Wards began in a single ward in the 1990s, and has since grown to 40 wards, making the holiday nicer for families across the city.

It was no ordinary Christmas shopping trip when Kayla and her brothers Kaiden and Kane carefully went up and down the aisles at the Walmart in Pullman, choosing their own gifts.

That's the way it's done when a family is chosen to participate in Christmas in the Wards.

Each year, City Council members, like Ald. Michelle Harris (8th), work with school principals to find families who are having an especially tough time at the holidays. Alders then get to take selected kids and their parents shopping.

Walmart keeps the gifts until they're distributed to the families right before Christmas.

It's all paid for by the non-profit Christmas in the Wards, which began in 1997. At first, it was called Christmas in Englewood, where it all started and where founder Larry Huggins was born and raised. He's never forgotten the tough times his family faced when he was growing up.

"My mother struggled to raise three boys," he said. "My mother worked in a laundry ... but she always made sure that we always had meals on the table, we always had a roof over our heads."

But the holidays were especially hard. Still, every Christmas there were gifts under the tree.

"Every child should be able to experience that, and that's why I do it," Huggins said.

Huggins couldn't afford college, so he decided on a career in construction and development instead. By 24 he was running his own business.

His success gave him access to other power players. He said his inspiration for Christmas in the Wards came straight from City Hall.

"Really, it was a conversation that I had with Mayor [Richard M.] Daley, when he talked about the fact corporate Chicago should have a responsibility of giving back to the communities in which they have benefitted from," Huggins said.

Huggins turned to corporations like Walmart and Target, who were happy to help.

"In 1997, Christmas in the Wards was held in [former Ald.] Terry Peterson's 17th Ward office with about 50 families, with about 150 kids," he said.

Now, it's up to hundreds of kids, and what started with one ward now includes 40. Huggins said the gifts go beyond toys; to laptops, iPads and more.

"We give each child, each family a raffle ticket, and if their number is called, they can go and pick any prize on the floor that they want," he said.

The spirit goes beyond Chicago, with events in west suburban Proviso Township, the south suburbs, and now Hopkins Park, in Pembroke Township near Kankakee.

"There certainly is some need here, for sure. We have some families, as in all communities that are poverty-stricken, some families that are homeless," Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge said.

Stephanie Brown's family is among those who benefit this year in Hopkins Park.

"We have ups and downs in life, and we never know when the downs are gonna come," she said. "To get help with Christmas toys, and stuff like that ... I'm grateful, I appreciate it."

Hodge grew up in Hopkins Park, a largely rural area hard hit by poverty. He said knowing his "kids" will have Christmas gifts fills his heart.

"At this time of the year, many families are working two and three jobs," he said. "This program would somewhat relieve that stress, and afford families to have quality gifts."

Dr. Nicole Terrell-Smith, superintendent of Pembroke Community Consolidated School District #259, said Christmas in Hopkins Park will be a godsend.

"This is just such an honor they've considered doing this for our babies," she said. "This is just one of the things that will help them continue to be a child instead of worrying about adult issues."

Huggins said he's very glad he can help.

"Hopefully it might be my ticket to heaven," he said. "Maybe the good lord will look and say, 'Listen, Larry Huggins, it wasn't about himself. It was about what he could do to help others.'"

With its expansion outside of Chicago, Christmas in the Wards has made a two-year commitment. Part of the deal is that communities have to learn how to create the events themselves and carry them on for years to come.

To learn how you can help next Christmas, visit christmasinthewards.com.

To send us your ideas for our weekly Eye On Chicago segment, click here.