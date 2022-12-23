Watch CBS News
Extreme cold hinders Salvation Army Red Kettle collection

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Salvation Army is making a plea for help as the wicked weather puts a hurt on their red kettle campaign.

Bell ringers are staying inside because of dangerously cold temperatures, and while the red kettles may still be out, the cold is keeping people inside for their most important fundraising days of the year.

The Salvation Army is reminding people they can donate online through its website salvationarmyusa.org.

The donations provide support to homeless shelters, food pantries, and Christmas gifts for children.

