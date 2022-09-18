Extra Life hosting game convention to raise funds for Lurie Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gaming for a good cause!

Local charity Extra Life is hosting a gaming convention to raise money for Lurie Children's Hospital.

The funds will go towards critical treatments, healthcare services, medical equipment, and more.

Guests of all ages are invited to play and connect with other gamers.

The event is happening at Revel Motor Row near Michigan Avenue at 24th Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $50.