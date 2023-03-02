Woman, 80, rushed to hospital from extra-alarm fire in West Town

Woman rushed to the hospital after fire in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night from an extra-alarm fire in West Town.

The fire broke out in a multi-family home at 1736 W. Superior St., just east of Wood Street.

The Fire Department raised a 2-11 alarm for extra manpower and equipment. About 100 personnel were on the scene.

Part of the 25-foot by 60-foot building collapsed.

People were seen gathering outside the building, comforting each other while some held family pets.

An 80-year-old woman was taken to Ascension St. Mary Hospital from the fire. Her condition was serious, but stable.