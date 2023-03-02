Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 80, rushed to hospital from extra-alarm fire in West Town

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Woman rushed to the hospital after fire in West Town
Woman rushed to the hospital after fire in West Town 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night from an extra-alarm fire in West Town.

The fire broke out in a multi-family home at 1736 W. Superior St., just east of Wood Street.

The Fire Department raised a 2-11 alarm for extra manpower and equipment. About 100 personnel were on the scene.

Part of the 25-foot by 60-foot building collapsed.

People were seen gathering outside the building, comforting each other while some held family pets.

An 80-year-old woman was taken to Ascension St. Mary Hospital from the fire. Her condition was serious, but stable.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 8:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.