Watch CBS News
Local News

Extra-alarm fire damages houses on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire spread to multiple houses in the Northwest Side's Jefferson Park neighborhood early Tuesday evening.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof of a house at 5247 N. Laramie Ave. – a bungalow with a large front porch that a real estate listing said dates back to 1918.

laramie-ave-fire-2.jpg
Chicago Fire Department

Photos from the Chicago Fire Department showed two houses to the north, and a backyard tree, were also damaged by the fire.

laramie-ave-fire.jpg
Chicago Fire Department

The CFD called a 2-11 alarm for additional equipment and manpower.

The Fire Department said two people declined to go to the hospital for injuries.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 7:39 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.