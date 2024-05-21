Extra-alarm fire damages houses on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire spread to multiple houses in the Northwest Side's Jefferson Park neighborhood early Tuesday evening.
Flames were seen shooting through the roof of a house at 5247 N. Laramie Ave. – a bungalow with a large front porch that a real estate listing said dates back to 1918.
Photos from the Chicago Fire Department showed two houses to the north, and a backyard tree, were also damaged by the fire.
The CFD called a 2-11 alarm for additional equipment and manpower.
The Fire Department said two people declined to go to the hospital for injuries.