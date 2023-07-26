Explosion at Oak Park building leaves at least one person injured

At least one person injured in Oak Park building explosion

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was reportedly injured Wednesday evening in a building explosion in Oak Park.

The explosion happened at 221 S. Maple Ave., a townhouse apartment building.

Firefighters were seen working on the roof as smoke poured out of the back of the building.

Further details were not immediately available.