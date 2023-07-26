Explosion at Oak Park building leaves at least one person injured
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was reportedly injured Wednesday evening in a building explosion in Oak Park.
The explosion happened at 221 S. Maple Ave., a townhouse apartment building.
Firefighters were seen working on the roof as smoke poured out of the back of the building.
Further details were not immediately available.
