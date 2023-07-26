Watch CBS News
Explosion at Oak Park building leaves at least one person injured

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was reportedly injured Wednesday evening in a building explosion in Oak Park.

The explosion happened at 221 S. Maple Ave., a townhouse apartment building.

Firefighters were seen working on the roof as smoke poured out of the back of the building.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 6:18 PM

