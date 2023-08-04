Gov. JB Pritzker in Schaumburg Friday to sign bills expanding protections for Native Americans

Gov. JB Pritzker signing bills in Schaumburg to expand protections for Native Americans

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Governor JB Pritzker will be in northwest suburban Schaumburg Friday signing bills that expand protections for Native Americans in Illinois.

He's signing the bills at 2:30 p.m. at the Trickster Cultural Center, a gallery dedicated to contemporary Native American art.

The Governor's office didn't specify which bills he is signing, but state lawmakers did pass a bill requiring elementary and high schools to teach Native American history starting in the 2024-2025 school year.

Another bill passed would protect the graves of Native Americans and create a cemetery for the reburial of Native American ancestors.