Expanded outdoor dining program in Chicago could soon become permanent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City Council License Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on a plan to make permanent an outdoor dining program that helped Chicago restaurants and bars survive the pandemic.

In the spring of 2020, the city established temporary rules allowing for some restaurants and bars to expand sidewalk patios, allowing them to take over parts of some city streets or neighboring private property, such as parking lots.

During the pandemic, many businesses relied on those expanded outdoor patios to keep serving customers while indoor dining was prohibited to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Those expanded outdoor dining rules expired at the end of last year, but Mayor Brandon Johnson has introduced a plan to make them a permanent part of the city's municipal code, and allow restaurants and bars to open those larger patios and sidewalk cafes again this year.

"This patio was a lifesaver for us during the pandemic. We would literally not be here without having the expanded outdoor dining program," said Hagen Dost, owner of Dovetail Brewery in the North Center neighborhood.

Dost said being able to expand patio seating during the pandemic helped his business, and that's exactly why Chicago's expanded outdoor dining program was created during the pandemic, allowing eligible restaurants and bars to operate on the roadway in front of or adjacent to their establishment.

For Dost, making those rules permanent is crucial, because, in his words, the pandemic is not over for small businesses.

"It should be permanent. I think it's the job of the city to make life better for Chicagoans, and one of the ways that you can make life better is help people enjoy the few months of good weather that we have in this city," he said.

The new rules would give alderpersons the authority to approve or deny expanded outdoor dining permits in their ward, based on particular requirements.

Dost said he's fine with that.

"It's the alderman's job also to protect the neighbors from bad and disreputbale businesses," he said.

Retail food establishments with a license for "on-premises" consumption would be eligible for expanded outdoor dining permits, allowing them to set up tables in the curb lane outside the business, in neighboring parking lots, on sidewalks in front of neighboring businesses, or in the street if three businesses on the same block request permission.

Bars and taverns could set up outdoor tables only if they serve food or partner with a restaurant to do so.

If approved by the License Committee on Tuesday, the full City Council could vote on the program on Wednesday.

Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot had also sought to make the expanded outdoor dining program permanent, but her effort stalled, because she sought to have the city automatically review permits issued last year, rather than giving alderpersons the final say on permits in their wards.