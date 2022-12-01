Exhibit in Naperville looks back on popular toys through the years

Exhibit in Naperville looks back on popular toys through the years

Exhibit in Naperville looks back on popular toys through the years

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The popular toys and gadget trends during the holidays have changed through the years.

An exhibit in Naperville is taking a look back on what used to be "must haves" on kid's lists to Santa over the decades.

The "Wish List: a season of holiday catalog dreams" display is now open at Naperville Settlement in downtown Naperville. It's open through January 6.

The exhibit showcases different toys and catalog pages dating back to 1941, taking visitors down memory lane.

Exhibit organizer Dina Spoerl joined CBS 2's Ryan Baker and Audrina Bigos and said toys and catalogue pages are featured in the exhibit.

You can even see one of the original Lincoln Log sets.

General museum admission is $6 for adults (13+), $5 for seniors (62+), and $4 for youth (4-12). Naperville residents with proof of residency, children under 4 and members receive complimentary admission.

For more information and tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/Exhibits.