First-ever Black CEO of Exelon gives words of wisdom to Chicago students

CHICAGO (CBS) – Calvin Butler is a man of firsts: the first Black CEO of Exelon Corporation and the first person in his family to earn a college degree.

He describes himself as coming from a broken home. On Friday, he shared his inspiring story with students at Leo High School on the South Side and CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot was there to capture the moment.

Butler shared life lessons with the students.

"My belief is that through international education, you get to see so many other things that are open to you and you dream bigger," he said to the students in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

He added, "The worst thing that can happen to any of us is that we start believing our success, our abilities are limited by our neighborhood, or where we grew up."

Students also got to ask Butler questions about his career and how he got his start, from working as a lawyer, to heading the nation's largest energy supplier.

"I'm a minority as well," said senior Matthew Hernandez. "He's almost like a role model, someone to look up to."

The words spoken by Exelon's president and CEO were not lost on the young men at Leo High School. Those CBS 2 spoke to said Butler's speech inspired them to achieve their dreams.

"I feel that if I'm good enough at what I can accomplish, I'll be able to become a CEO," said junior Zion Cornell. "It's not planned, but like he said himself, he fell into it."

Butler told the students he fell into the CEO role though the encouragement of mentors.

"I've been blessed that people invested in me and I have an opportunity to give back, so I know if I can do it, you can," Butler said. "We just have to provide you opportunities and invest in you the same way others invested in me."

Butler was the first in his family to earn a college degree. He was raised by his mother. His father was around, but not in the home.

"What I would tell you is that those experiences, I think, made me a better CEO," Butler said. "Where Exelon is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, I live it! And shame on me if I don't bring that to the table."

As part of National Volunteer Month, Butler and other Exelon employees joined the students outside the school to plant flowers and apply fresh paint to renew signage. It was a fitting project as Butler's story encouraged future generations to grow to their fullest potential.

Before coming to Exelon, Butler was the CEO at Baltimore Gas and Electric and named in a racial discrimination lawsuit brought by Black employees. Butler said when they learn of issues, they are addressed. He added the leadership team at BGE is one of the most diverse in the utility energy spectrum.