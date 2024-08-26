Extreme heat in Chicago area with heat index values near 100

Excessive heat warning in effect for first day of school in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A stretch of dangerously hot and humid conditions is expected through early this week.

An excessive heat warning is in effect. Monday's high temperatures will be in the mid-90s with heat index values near 100 degrees. The current record of 97 degrees was set back in 1973.

On Tuesday, heat index values are expected to climb above 100 degrees. The heat and humidity will bring storm chances late Tuesday night.

Chicago Public Schools prepares for heat

With the soaring temperatures next week, Chicago Public Schools teachers and students are bracing for hot back-to-school weather.

In a letter to families and staff, CPS chief executive officer Pedro Martinez wrote that a heat action plan has been prepared with temperatures set to hit the 90s during the first week of school.

The letter notes that all CPS classrooms have air conditioning, and efforts will be made to maintain it.

CPS advises children should be sent to school in light, loose-fitting clothes and should be sent to school with full water bottles.

Cooling Centers available in Chicago

There are 50 Chicago cooling centers offering relief from the dangerous heat. Some of the center locations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th Street

· Garfield Center (open 24 hours), 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

· King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove, 4314 S. Cottage Grove

· North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.,

· South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

· Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

You can also go to any Chicago Public Library or Park District Fieldhouse. A full cooling centers map can be found here.