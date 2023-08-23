Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous heat, feels like temps over 100 degrees
Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous heat, feels like temps over 100 degrees 02:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So far today, O'Hare International Airport has reached a temperature of 96 degrees, with a dewpoint of 80 degrees, and a heat index of 116 degrees.

That ties July 14, 1995, for the second-highest heat index on record for Chicago. (First place is from July 13, 1995 with a heat index of 118 degrees.)

We stay locked within this massive heat dome through tomorrow. A cold front will bring cool changes starting Friday. Temperatures will actually trend below average starting Saturday through at least the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: VERY WARM & HUMID. LOWS AROUND 80.

THURSDAY: SUNNY, HOT & HUMID. HIGH NEAR 100. HEAT INDEX TO 115.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & COOLER. HIGH 83.

Normal high is 82 degrees.

Lake Michigan's water temperature was at 74 degrees during the day Wednesday.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

