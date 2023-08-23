Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday

Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous heat, feels like temps over 100 degrees

Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous heat, feels like temps over 100 degrees

Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous heat, feels like temps over 100 degrees

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So far today, O'Hare International Airport has reached a temperature of 96 degrees, with a dewpoint of 80 degrees, and a heat index of 116 degrees.

CBS

CBS

That ties July 14, 1995, for the second-highest heat index on record for Chicago. (First place is from July 13, 1995 with a heat index of 118 degrees.)

CBS

CBS

We stay locked within this massive heat dome through tomorrow. A cold front will bring cool changes starting Friday. Temperatures will actually trend below average starting Saturday through at least the middle of next week.

CBS

CBS

TONIGHT: VERY WARM & HUMID. LOWS AROUND 80.

THURSDAY: SUNNY, HOT & HUMID. HIGH NEAR 100. HEAT INDEX TO 115.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & COOLER. HIGH 83.

Normal high is 82 degrees.

Lake Michigan's water temperature was at 74 degrees during the day Wednesday.

CBS