Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- So far today, O'Hare International Airport has reached a temperature of 96 degrees, with a dewpoint of 80 degrees, and a heat index of 116 degrees.
That ties July 14, 1995, for the second-highest heat index on record for Chicago. (First place is from July 13, 1995 with a heat index of 118 degrees.)
We stay locked within this massive heat dome through tomorrow. A cold front will bring cool changes starting Friday. Temperatures will actually trend below average starting Saturday through at least the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: VERY WARM & HUMID. LOWS AROUND 80.
THURSDAY: SUNNY, HOT & HUMID. HIGH NEAR 100. HEAT INDEX TO 115.
FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & COOLER. HIGH 83.
Normal high is 82 degrees.
Lake Michigan's water temperature was at 74 degrees during the day Wednesday.
