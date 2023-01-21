Excel Academy of Englewood celebrates graduates of its EMS program

Excel Academy of Englewood celebrates graduates of its EMS program

Excel Academy of Englewood celebrates graduates of its EMS program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special ceremony on Friday honored seven high school students from the Excel Academy of Englewood.

They graduated from the emergency medical responders training program. The 56-hour course is taught by EMS instructors and upon graduation, students have a guaranteed job with Superior Ambulance.

This marks the first time high school students were offered enrollment into the EMR program.