Ex-lay pastor found guilty of sexually assaulting 9 year-old goddaughter

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former lay pastor at a church in big rock has been found guilty of sexually assaulting his-then nine-year-old goddaughter.

The Kane County State's Attorney announced Mark Rivera was found guilty of five felony charges. At the time, Rivera was a lay pastor at the Anglican Church of North America.

Back in May, CBS 2 was the first to tell you about the charges against Rivera, as the mother of victim called for other victims to come forward.

Rivera will be sentenced on February 10 and must register for life as a sexual offender.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 5:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

