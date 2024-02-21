Ex-McCook police chief to spend 27 months in prison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The former McCook police chief will spend more than two years in prison.

Mario DePasquale was sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit extortion.

DePasquale admitted he worked with the former mayor Jeffery Tobolowski to shake down two business owners.

Prosecutors said the scheme netted about $85,000.