Ex-gymnastics coach Jose Vilchis convicted on 8 counts of sexually abusing teenage gymnast in Channahon

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It took a Will county jury less than two hours to convict Jose Vilches on eight counts of criminal sexual assault against a teenage gymnast

The abuse happened when Vilches, 71, was a coach at I&M Gymnastics in Channahon in 2013 and 2014. Vilchis committed sexual crimes against three other teenagers. The allegations go as far back as to1997.

Vilches will be in court on August 24. Each count carries a sentence of four to 15 years. Vilchis will serve a mandatory minimum of 32 years. He's eligible for the max sentence of 120 years.  

According to the official website for the Olympic Games, Vilchis was a member of Mexico's gymnastics team at the 1968 Summer Olympics.

Vilchis was being held on $3 million bail at the Will County Jail, and was due to return to appear in court on Nov. 1.

According to published reports, USA Gymnastics banned Vilchis in November 2017 for sexual misconduct involving a minor.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 1:32 PM

