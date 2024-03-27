Watch CBS News
Ex-Gov. Quinn wants new Chicago stadiums up for a vote

Ex-IL Governor Pat Quinn announced a plan to put new stadiums for Bears, White Sox up for a vote
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Wednesday, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn announced a plan to put new stadiums for the Chicago Bears and the Chicago White Sox up for a vote.

The Bears want a covered stadium that could also host other major events, like the Super Bowl or the Final Four.

The team has talked with the city about a new stadium on the lakefront.

The Chicago White Sox have released renderings for a new ballpark on undeveloped South Loop land near Roosevelt and Clark.

The City Council must approve the referendum ordinance before it goes on the November ballot.

