1 Ex-DCFS worker found guilty, another cleared in connection with 2019 death of 5-year-old A.J. Freund

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A split decision by a McHenry County in the case of two DCFS workers two former child welfare workers charged in connection with the 2019 death of five-year-old A.J. Freund.

Former Illinois Department of Children and Family Services employee Andrew Polovin was acquitted of all charges.

Carlos Acosta was found guilty of two charges of child endangerment.

The ex-DCFS workers were accused of ignoring numerous red flags that might have saved A.J.'s life. The five-year-old was murdered by his parents in 2019.

The Crystal Lake boy was first reported missing by his parents in April 2019. His body was found later, and his parents, Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham were charged with murder.

A.J.'s father pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, and concealing a homicide, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Cunningham pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

In a rare move, Acosta, a former specialist, and Polovin, a former supervisor with the department, were charged with endangering a child's life and reckless conduct, accused of failing to protect A.J.

Prosecutors said multiple police reports clearly outlined a history of problems at the family's home.