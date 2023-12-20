Ex-COO of suburban Chicago COVID testing kit co. charged with stealing $1.8M

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The former head of a suburban Chicago COVID testing kit company was indicted for allegedly embezzling $1.8 million from the firm.

Dennis Haggerty, Jr. of Burr Ridge is charged with five counts of wire fraud.

According to the federal indictment, he allegedly stole from the Willowbrook-based company, putting himself down as the firm's main vendor. Goods and services from the company were not been provided.

Funds sent to the testing kit supplier were sent to an account Haggery controlled. He's also accused of writing checks to himself and making "misleading statements on the checks and to the company's president."

The indictment states it happened in 2021 and 2022.

According to the indictment, Haggerty stole while he was free on court-ordered release as a different federal fraud case against him was pending. Haggerty was convicted in that case "and sentenced in December 2022 to a term of 57 months' imprisonment."

Haggerty's arraignment has yet to be scheduled.