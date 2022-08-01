'Everyday is getting better' for Highland Park businesses four weeks after mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK (CBS) –Businesses in Highland Park are balancing two important efforts: remembering the July 4 mass shooting while making sure the town is not defined by the tragedy.

CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to downtown Highland Park on Monday, four weeks after the shooting, to learn about the big changes coming to a memorial for the victims.

The city combined two memorials by moving many of the flowers and candles to a plaza. They used to be in front of the business where the shooting happened. But Mayor Nancy Rotering wants to restore the business area to its familiar form to help Highland Park heal.

Tony Brosio, who runs a Gearhead Outfitters store, was back in his element on Monday, but when he first returned to work after the shooting, falling back into his zone wasn't so easy.

"To be completely honest, I drove around the parameter at least once, just because of the anxiety of coming back," Brosio said.

The anxiety, and the memories of people rushing into the store for safety. Security video showed him helping people inside, including his baby daughter and wife, who was wounded by shrapnel.

But once he did return, that anxiety faded under a flow of support.

"Even just, we've had a couple of customers that have come in, bought a couple hundred dollars worth of gift cards, just to pass out," he said. "So just any kind of support has been awesome."

Brosio is not the only one who's grateful, and business are doing whatever they can to keep the support alive.

Each Wednesday in August, restaurants and stores will offer freebies ranging from a stack of pancakes at Walker Brothers, to a slice of pizza at Lefty's Pizza Kitchen.

"It just gets the community out and try to get everybody to feel normal again," said John Munao, owner of Lefty's Pizza Kitchen.

The sounds of slapping dough were another step forward for a community in lockstep.

"Everyday is getting better and better," Brosio said.

The city also plans to make a permanent memorial for the victims. Rotering said that won't happen in the immediate future because people still need time to grieve before one is created.