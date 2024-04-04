Fencing company owner charged with fraud, theft after taking down payments, not completing installations

CHICAGO (CBS) – The owner of a fencing company in suburban Evergreen Park was charged with allegedly taking thousands in down payments from Cook County residents and not performing any of the work.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday that Eric Zabablza, 42, of Chicago, was charged with 13 counts of theft – each punishable by up to five years in prison – and three counts of home repair fraud – each punishable by up to three years.

It is alleged that between March and June of 2021, Zabablza, owner, and president of Sierra Fencing Inc., entered contracts with eight customers to install fencing.

Each made a down payment for installations totaling $20,449, but the work was not completed.

"Illinois residents who enter into contracts and pay deposits for home repair work should be able to rely on businesses to complete the work promised," Raoul said. "I will continue to enforce laws that protect consumers from bad actors who take advantage of them by accepting payments without performing any work."