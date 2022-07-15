Evergreen Park Community High School seeks to return class ring found years ago at bottom of Texas lake

Watch CBS News
EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A southwest suburban school district wants your help finding the owner of a class ring.

The jewelry was discovered more than 900 miles away, on the bottom of a Texas lake.

Evergreen Park Community High School says Debra Thiessen's name is inscribed on the inside of the band. She graduated in 1977 – but the school can't reach her.

A man found the ring in 2000 in Lake Tawakoni, near the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Another Texas man caught wind of the story and reached out to the school next summer.

If you should happen to know Debra Thiessen, let us know.

