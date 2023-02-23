Watch CBS News
Evanston Township student caught posing with what turns out to be prop gun, police say

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) --Police quickly responded Wednesday after receiving a tip about an Evanston Township High School student posing with a gun in a social media post.

The student posed with a gun in a social media post with the caption, "can't wait 4 eths 2 blow up," police said.

An Evanston police school resource officer was able to identify the 14-year-old student and took him to the dean's office.

The student met with safety staff and the school resource officer, who learned the handgun was not real. It was actually a prop gun from a classroom that was used for an English lesson about Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," police said.

The student was taken to the Evanston Police Department and referred to Cook County Juvenile Court on disorderly conduct charges.

