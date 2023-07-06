Watch CBS News
Evanston to ban plastic bags in many businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) – In less than a month, plastic bags will be banned at businesses in north suburban Evanston.

It's part of the city's effort to reduce plastic waste.

Starting on Aug. 1, businesses won't be allowed to give out plastic shopping bags. The city will charge a 10-cent tax on remaining bag types at big retailers and paper bags must be made of at least 40% recycled materials.

The ordinance does not apply to restaurants.

July 6, 2023

